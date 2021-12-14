Temple police trying to identify two in multiple vehicle burglaries

The Temple Police Department is trying to identify two suspects involved in multiple vehicle burglaries.

Police said around 10:40 a.m. on Nov. 3 officers responded to a burglary of a vehicle report in the 8700 block of Stonehollow Drive.

"While on scene officers reviewed surveillance video where they observed an unknown subject approach the victim’s vehicle, make entry, and remove items from inside the vehicle before leaving," said police.

Police said other suspects were also observed walking around the neighborhood by officers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Temple Police Department at (254) 298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477 to report anonymously.