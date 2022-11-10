Temple police, Texas Rangers conclude critical incident investigation into man's death

Law enforcement has concluded an investigation after a man was fatally struck by a vehicle on I-35 while attempting to avoid pursuing officers.

The critical incident investigation was concluded by Temple police and the Texas Rangers, it was ruled that the accident involving 19-year-old Anthony Turner on June 15 was not an in-custody death.

This is because "Turner was not under arrest or under the physical control or restraint of a police officer at the time of his death," said Temple police.

According to Temple police, following a review of the incident, the following has been determined:

The Texas Rangers found no criminal actions on the part of the Temple Police officers involved in the incident.

The Temple Police Department conducted an internal administrative review of the incident and determined that there were no violations of law or policy by any officers involved in the incident, as well.

The death investigation was submitted to the District Attorney’s Office for administrative review. Their review also concluded that there were no criminal violations on the part of the Temple Police officers.

The officer(s) acted in accordance with Temple Police Department policy and procedures and did not violate any local, state or federal laws. The Department’s administrative investigation has been closed.

There will be no modifications or changes to Department policy resulting this review.

Temple police said they met with the family of Turner twice, once at the onset of the investigation process and again on November 3 to discuss the investigations.

"At the request of the family, the Department’s investigation of this incident will remain closed," said police. "No further information will be released. Our thoughts and prayers remain with Mr. Turner’s family and loved ones."