Temple police take man into custody after woman killed in shooting

Posted at 10:18 PM, Jun 01, 2022
Temple police are investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of one woman.

Police said around 7:55 p.m. officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the 1600 block of N. Second St.

The woman was found dead from a gunshot wound, and one man was located and is now in custody.

"The identities of these individuals are unavailable at this time pending next-of-kin notification," said police.

Police said the investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information should call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

