Temple police searching for two suspects following shooting

Temple police are searching for two suspects following a shooting on Thursday that hospitalized one man.

Officers were dispatched around 5:20 p.m. to the 1000 block of South 31st Street to find the male victim. Police said they are searching for two persons of interest following the shooting.

"[The two men were] driving a gray, four-door 2001 Lexus ES3 with the license plate number DWD7962," said police.

Anyone with information should call Temple police at (254) 298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.