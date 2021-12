The Temple Police Department is searching for three runaway girls.

Police said the three girls, 16-year-old Alexis Perez, 17-year-old Jordana Medina, and 11-year-old Sol Medina, were last seen at the 700 block of Red Coat Drive.

Anyone with information about the missing girls' whereabouts is asked to call Temple police at (254) 298-5500.