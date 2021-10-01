Temple police searching for suspect in the theft of trailer containing historic model vehicles

The Temple Police Department is searching for the suspect in a theft of two historic model vehicles and a cargo trailer.

The theft occurred on Wednesday at the 3300 block of N. 3rd Street; according to the Temple Police Department, the suspect stole a trailer containing two historic Model-T vehicles from the 1920s.

A black 2018 Diamond Cargo Trailer, with Texas license plate number 91016N, was stolen along with a black 1925 Ford Model T Roadster and a black 1926 Ford Model T Coupe.

Anyone with information can call the Temple Police Department at (254) 298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477.