Temple police searching for suspect in home burglary, stolen vehicle

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 7:12 PM, Sep 17, 2021
The Temple Police Department is searching for a male suspect involved in a Friday home burglary.

Temple police received a call around 4 p.m. that someone broke into a woman's residence, took out a knife, and stole her vehicle.

The stolen vehicle is described as a black 2018 Hyundai Tucson with license plate number 07DV094. The car has a Betty Boop steering wheel cover and disabled parking placards.

The male suspect broke into the residence located at the 2400 block of N. 15th St. wearing a black hat, tank top, and black shorts.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Anyone with information can contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (254) 298-5510 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477.

