Temple police searching for suspect in armed robbery, no injuries reported

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating an armed robbery aspect.

Around 10:45 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of South 57th Street in response to a report of an armed robbery.

Police said a male suspect wearing black clothing had brandished a handgun, taken cash and then fled the scene on foot.

No injuries were reported.

At the time of this publication, no suspects have been identified.

An investigation into this case remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.