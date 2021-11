The Temple Police Department is searching for the suspect in a Sunday night robbery.

Temple police said they responded to a call on Sunday, Oct. 31, to the 500 block of North 3rd Street.

Police said the suspect shown displayed a handgun before taking an undisclosed amount of cash and fleeing on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at (254) 298-5510 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477.