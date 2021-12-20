Temple police searching for suspect in alleged attempted burglary

Temple police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a possible suspect in an attempted house burglary on Monday, Dec. 13.

Police said they responded around 6:15 p.m. to a suspicious person call in the 700 block of Ridgeview Dr. An unknown man had approached a person's home, knocked

on the door, and then tried to push the victim back into the house after the victim opened the door.

"[The suspect] attempted to enter the residence before being chased away by the victim," said Temple police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Temple police at (254) 298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477.