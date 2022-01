Temple police are searching for a suspect involved in a Monday afternoon aggravated robbery.

Police said they responded at 4 p.m. to the 1300 block of North General Bruce Drive.

"Upon arrival, officers learned an armed unknown male entered the store and took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving on foot," said Temple PD.

No one was injured during the robbery, the incident remains under investigation at this time.

Anyone with information should call Temple police at (254) 298-5500.