Temple police searching for shooting suspect, victim hospitalized with 'life-threatening' injuries

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a shooting suspect.

Around 10:15 a.m. this morning, officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of South 31st Street on reports of a shooting, according to the Temple Police Department.

Police said one man was found shot and transported to a hospital with "life-threatening injuries."

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.