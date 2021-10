TEMPLE, Texas — The search is on for an unidentified suspect that Temple police say was involved in a robbery Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at the 600 block of N 3rd St.

Police say the suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing on foot.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Temple PD at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.