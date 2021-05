TEMPLE, TX — Temple Police are asking for the public's help in searching for Ginger Michelle Taylor who was last contacted on April 6, 2021.

Taylor is a 39-year-old female who has a large floral tattoo on her right arm.

According to police, Taylor is known to travel from Temple to the Port Aransas area.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, you are encouraged to contact Temple Police at 254-298-5500.