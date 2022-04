TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police are asking for the community's help in locating a runaway teen.

Timothy Davis, 16, was last seen at 1:50 p.m. Saturday wearing a black warm-up suit and multi-colored shoes.

He is described as being 6'2, weighing about 190 lbs and having brown hair and stubble facial hair.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Temple police at 254-298-5500.