TEMPLE, Texas — Temple authorities are searching for missing 13-year-old Marcela Hamilton-Ortiz.

Hamilton-Ortiz was last seen in the 2000 block of South 43rd Street in Temple, Texas.

She is described as being 4 feet, 11 inches with black hair and brown eyes.

She is also reported to wear glasses, a nose ring and a cross tattoo on her hand.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Temple police at 254-298-5500.