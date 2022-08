Temple police are searching for a missing endangered woman who was last seen around 7 a.m.

Police said 56-year-old Jana June Street was seen in the 2700 block of Blue Meadow Drive wearing a pink blouse and black pants on Monday.

Street is 5’4 with brown hair, blue eyes and weighs 100 lbs, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 254-298-5500.