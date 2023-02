TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing child.

Myra Bates, 12, was last seen in the 600 Block of West Elm Avenue wearing cookie monster pajamas, Temple police said.

(Temple Police Department)

Bates is described as standing at 5 feet, 2 inches, and weighing about 120 pounds - she is also said to have brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.