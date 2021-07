TEMPLE, TX — Temple Police is asking for the public's help locating a missing 40-year-old man whose mental health and welfare are of concern.

Police say Dante Bryson was last seen around March 2021 and is believed to be in a black 2005 Toyota Tacoma

Anyone with information about Bryson's whereabouts should contact Temple Police at 254-298-5500.

