TEMPLE, TX — Temple Police is asking for the public's assistance in locating 24-year-old Carlvaisha Unique Hicks.

Hicks was last seen on June 24, 2021, in the 700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

Hicks may be in need of medication and her health and welfare are a concern.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

