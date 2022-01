The Temple Police Department is searching for a 20-year-old man.

Temple police said Robert (Bob) Joe Mares is 5’ 7”, with green eyes, brown hair, and a goatee.

Mares was last seen on Friday, Jan. 7 at the 1700 block of South 39th Street. He was last seen wearing slide sandals, black pants, a hooded sweatshirt, and a silver chain necklace.

Anyone with information is asked to call (254) 298-5500.