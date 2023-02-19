Temple police searching for man suspected of robbing local smoke shop

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police are searching for a suspect believed to have stolen about $200 from a local smoke shop.

Around 2:13 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to Dr. Vape's Smoke Shop at 415 Van Dyke Drive on reports of an alarm, according to the Temple Police Department.

Police said the back door was pried open and that roughly $200 was taken from the register.

Video surveillance shows a male entering the store and leaving within 30 seconds.

Anyone that recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Temple police at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

Anonymous reports can also be made at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.