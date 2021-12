The Temple Police Department is still searching for missing 74-year-old Jose Sandoval.

Police said Sandoval has been missing since October, and is known to frequent Feed My Sheep, the Jones Park area, Adams Avenue, and South 23rd Street.

"He is also known for riding a bicycle around town," said Temple police.

Anyone with information about the missin person's whereabouts is asked to call (254) 298-5500.