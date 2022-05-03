Watch
HometownBell County

Actions

FOUND SAFE: Temple police locate endangered teen

marcel byrd.jpg
Provided by Round Rock Police Department social media
Marcel Byrd
marcel byrd.jpg
Posted at 2:38 PM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 16:26:58-04

TEMPLE, Texas — UPDATE:

Temple PD report Marcel Byrd has been safely found and is no longer endangered.

Police did not disclose details of Byrd's return.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Temple Police Department is searching for missing 13-year-old Marcel Byrd.

Byrd was last seen Monday, fleeing from CPS, entering a 2002 silver Honda vehicle with the following license plate: KRB3148.

The time of day Byrd escaped was not disclosed.

Byrd is described as being 5 feet 5 inches, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, said Temple police.

Those with information on Byrd's whereabouts are urged to contact the Temple Police Department at (254)-298-5500.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019