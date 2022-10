TEMPLE, Texas — The whereabouts of a Bell County teenager are currently unknown, police said.

Temple police are searching for 14-year-old Emma Stone, who was last seen Wednesday evening in the 200 block of East Victory, officials said.

Emma stands at 5 feet 2 inches and is approximately 100 pounds.

Those aware of her location or have additional information are urged to contact the Temple Police Department at (254) 298-5500.