Temple Police release identity of victim in Sunday crash

TEMPLE, TX — Temple Police responded to a traffic accident Sunday morning at approximately 12:40 am in the 12000 block of NW H.K. Dodgen Loop.

According to police, the driver was traveling eastbound on the turnaround when the vehicle left the roadway, flipped and caught fire.

The driver has been identified by police as 25-year-old Matthew Diaz and next of kin have been notified.

The incident is currently under investigation.