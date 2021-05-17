Watch
HometownBell County

Actions

Temple Police release identity of victim in Sunday crash

items.[0].image.alt
(Source: KXXV)
(Source: MGN)
Crash
Posted at 12:44 PM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 13:44:45-04

TEMPLE, TX — Temple Police responded to a traffic accident Sunday morning at approximately 12:40 am in the 12000 block of NW H.K. Dodgen Loop.

According to police, the driver was traveling eastbound on the turnaround when the vehicle left the roadway, flipped and caught fire.

The driver has been identified by police as 25-year-old Matthew Diaz and next of kin have been notified.

The incident is currently under investigation.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education