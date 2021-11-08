Temple police: Officer injured, pushed out of vehicle while attempting to stop burglaries

A Temple police officer was taken to the hospital on Sunday after being pushed out of an SUV.

The officer was attempting to stop several individuals who were observed breaking into vehicles around 5:15 a.m. near Sugar Brook Dr. and E. Cedar Crest Ln, according to the Temple Police Department.

Police said the officer was trying to stop the suspect(s) when he was pushed out of the SUV as they attempted to drive off.

The officer was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple and treated for road rash.

This story is developing as the case is under investigation at this time.