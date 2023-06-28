Temple police issue Amber Alert after mother seen taking child into woods

TEMPLE, Texas — Authorities need your help locating a missing mother and daughter last seen walking into a wooded area near a Temple home.

Temple police tell 25 News they believe 7-year-old Kryslee Hernandez is in danger after last being seen Tuesday with her mother, 39-year-old Amanda Guerra.

Kryslee is described as being 3 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 65 pounds. Guerra is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Both were last seen wearing white T-shirts and shorts.

A homeowner spotted a suspicious vehicle in their driveway around 4:24 p.m. on Tuesday and called authorities, according to a Temple police spokesperson.

Police say the resident gave officers surveillance footage showing the pair walking into the woods around a home in the 3100 block of North 12th Street.



The footage shows them walking into the woods hours earlier around 11:23 a.m. Police said the vehicle belonged to the Temple mother.

In addition to being considered a missing person, Guerra is also under investigation as a suspect in the child's abduction, Temple police said.

A spokesperson said the department combed the area with a drone, helicopter, K9 units and numerous officers but turned up nothing as to where the pair went.

If you spot the child or mother or have information on their whereabouts, call Temple police department immediately at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.