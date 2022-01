Temple police are investigating a Thursday night shooting.

Officers were dispatched to a shooting call at 9:44 p.m. at the 1400 block of Canyon Creek Drive.

Police said a man was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hospital with unknown injuries. Additionally, no suspects have been identified at this time.

No other information is available at this time, as the case remains active and under investigation.

Anyone with information should call the Temple Police Department at (254) 298-5500.