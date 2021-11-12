Temple police investigating soup-throwing incident as higher-level offense

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police say they will further investigate a recent incident where an upset customer threw hot Menudo in a manager's face.

In a release, Temple police said they will investigate the case as a higher-level offense.

On Nov. 7, an unknown woman called to complain about an order she picked up and later came to the restaurant and started a verbal altercation.

During the altercation, the woman states her soup was too hot and proceeded to throw the soup in the manager's face and left before officers arrived.

The class C complaint that was forwarded to the City Court is being dismissed.