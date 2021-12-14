Watch
HometownBell County

Actions

Temple police investigating shooting that left one man dead

items.[0].image.alt
Raycom Media
police
Posted at 10:47 PM, Dec 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 00:04:38-05

TEMPLE, Texas — A late-night shooting in a Temple residential neighborhood has left one man dead, police said.

The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. at the 800 block of East Avenue C, according to a Temple Police Department press release.

Upon arrival, officers found a male subject with an apparent gunshot wound.

EMS arrived at the scene and performed CPR on the male victim, "but their efforts were ultimately proven unsuccessful," police said, and he was declared dead at the scene.

Investigators have since learned that another male subject with unknown injuries was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center by another unknown subject.

No suspects have been identified.

This case remains active and under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Temple P.D. at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019