Temple police investigating shooting that left one man dead

TEMPLE, Texas — A late-night shooting in a Temple residential neighborhood has left one man dead, police said.

The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. at the 800 block of East Avenue C, according to a Temple Police Department press release.

Upon arrival, officers found a male subject with an apparent gunshot wound.

EMS arrived at the scene and performed CPR on the male victim, "but their efforts were ultimately proven unsuccessful," police said, and he was declared dead at the scene.

Investigators have since learned that another male subject with unknown injuries was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center by another unknown subject.

No suspects have been identified.

This case remains active and under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Temple P.D. at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.