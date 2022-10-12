Temple police investigating shooting that injured one

Temple police are investigating a shooting that injured one man following multiple reports of gunshots in the area.

Police said at 9:27 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of East French Avenue.

"Upon arrival, officers found one male had been shot," said police. "He has been transported to Baylor Scott and White Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."

No suspects were identified but the case is under investigation, said police.

"Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously," said police.

