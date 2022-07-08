Temple police investigating shooting that injured juvenile

Temple police are investigating a shooting that left one juvenile male injured. Police said he did not cooperate with officers in telling them what happened.

Around 3:19 p.m. Temple police said they responded to after a caller said he had been shot in the area of Henderson and East Avenue H. Officers who arrived on the scene said the caller had left in a vehicle. No shell casings were found in the area.

A juvenile male was located by officers in the 1300 block of East Barton Avenue with a single gunshot to his right leg, police said.

"The individual did not cooperate with officers in telling them what happened, or information regarding a suspect," said police. "He was taken to Baylor Scott and White Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.