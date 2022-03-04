Temple police investigating shooting of 15-year-old victim

Temple police are investigating a shooting that hospitalized a juvenile on Thursday.

Officers were dispatched around 6:20 p.m. to the 1200 block of South 26th Street. Police said a 15-year-old child was shot, and they are searching for three suspects involved.

"It is unclear the amount of times the victim was shot," said Temple police. "The victim was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hospital and is in stable condition."

Anyone with information can call police at (254) 298-5500. This investigation is ongoing at this time.