Temple Police investigating motorcycle crash that sent one person to the hospital

TEMPLE, TX — The Temple Police are currently working the scene of a crash that sent one man to the hospital Monday afternoon.

Police officers responded to a call around 2:30 pm in the 1400 block of Marlandwood Rd. where a man was riding a motorcycle and crashed into another vehicle.

The rider was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say drivers should expect delays in the area.

The crash is still under investigation.

