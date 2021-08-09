Watch
Temple Police investigating motorcycle crash that sent one person to the hospital

Posted at 3:27 PM, Aug 09, 2021
TEMPLE, TX — The Temple Police are currently working the scene of a crash that sent one man to the hospital Monday afternoon.

Police officers responded to a call around 2:30 pm in the 1400 block of Marlandwood Rd. where a man was riding a motorcycle and crashed into another vehicle.

The rider was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say drivers should expect delays in the area.

The crash is still under investigation.

