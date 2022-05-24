Temple police investigating if shots-fired call, shooting that injured 1 are related

Temple police are investigating if a Tuesday afternoon shots-fired call and shooting that injured one victim are related.

Police said they responded to a shots-fired a call around 12:16 p.m. in the 400 block of Fryers Creek Drive.

"No victims were found at this location," said police. "Shell casings were found in the roadway."

Police said that around 12:29 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of South 26th Street. A victim with a gunshot wound was located and treated by medical staff.

"At this time, no suspects have been identified," Temple police said. "Detectives are investigating to determine if the shots-fired call and shooting are related."

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.