Temple police investigating drowning death of 21-year-old at Temple Lake Park

Temple police are investigating the drowning death of a 21-year-old man at Temple Lake Park.

Police said they were dispatched at 10:25 a.m. to the area after witnesses at the scene said they saw the man go underwater but never emerge.

"Several tried to go in the water to save him, but were unsuccessful," said police.

The man was located at 1:28 p.m. and pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Keith Reed.

Temple police were assisted by Temple Fire and Rescue, Morgan's Point Resort Dive Team, Army Corps of Engineers and Texas Parks and Wildlife in their search.

"Identity of the deceased will be released once all next of kin notifications are made," said police.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.