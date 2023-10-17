Watch Now
Temple police investigating drive-by shooting, no arrests made yet

Posted at 7:16 PM, Oct 16, 2023
TEMPLE, Texas — No injuries were reported after a drive-by shooting that left multiple vehicles and a home damaged in Temple on Monday.

According to the Temple Police Department, officers were dispatched to a shots fired disturbance at around 4:22 p.m. in the 500 block of North 12th Street.

A male victim on the scene said "three to four individuals inside a vehicle, possibly a blue four-door sedan, shot at his vehicle and drove off."

The case is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information should call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-877, where callers can report anonymously.

25 News will provide updates and additional details as they become available.

