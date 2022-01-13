Temple police investigating cardiac not breathing call after 2-month-old dies

Police in Central Texas are investigating the death of a 2-month-old that occurred Thursday morning.

Temple police said officers responded around 10 a.m. to a cardiac not breathing call in the 800 block of S. 16th Street.

"While en-route officers were advised the caller and 2-month-old were on their way to McLane Children’s Hospital," said Temple police.

The child was declared deceased shortly after arriving at the hospital.

This case is active and under investigation, no other information is available.

Anyone with information should call the Temple Police Department at (254) 298-5500.