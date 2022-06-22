Temple police are investigating a shooting after a man with multiple gunshot wounds was dropped off at the Baylor Scott and White Emergency Room.

Officers were notified of the victim around 9:19 p.m. and police said he was dropped off by a silver Chevy Malibu. His injuries are life-threatening, according to police.

"Officers are trying to positively identify the victim and attempting to locate the driver of the Chevy Malibu," said police. "The Department is also requesting the public’s help with identifying a suspect and determining the crime scene."

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Temple police at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.