Temple police investigate shots fired call

Temple police are investigating a Wednesday evening shots-fired call.

Police said officers responded just before 6 p.m. to the area of East State Highway 36 and State Highway 95. A victim said a man in a gray Ford Focus with tinted windows struck their 2014 white Mitsubishi.

"Officers observed a bullet embedded in the roof of the victim’s vehicle," said Temple police.

No injuries were reported, according to police; and the investigation remains active.

Anyone with information should call the Temple Police Department at (254) 298-5500.