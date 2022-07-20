Temple police investigate rollover crash after woman dead, 2 critical

Temple police are investigating a rollover crash on I-35 that killed one woman and left two in critical condition on Wednesday.

Police said they responded around 1:38 p.m. to the 5100 block of South General Bruce Drive. A vehicle with four passengers was traveling southbound on I-35 when the crash took place, according to police.

"One female is deceased, two other females are in critical condition and one male has non-life threatening injuries," said police. "All of the individuals with injuries were taken to Baylor Scott and White Hospital."

Temple Fire and Rescue and EMS responded to the scene. Police said passengers inside the second car involved in the crash did not have any reported injuries.