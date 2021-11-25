Temple Police Department searching for endangered teenager

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking for help from the public in looking for 14-year-old Savannah Hodges.
In a tweet, police say Hodges is missing and endangered.
Hodges was last seen wearing a dark blue and gray Columbia shirt with pink plaid pajama pants and white Crocs.
If you have any information about her whereabouts, contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.
MISSING ENDANGERED TEEN: TPD is searching for a missing and endangered 14-year-old female. Savannah Hodges was last seen wearing a dark blue/gray Columbia shirt, pink plaid pajama pants, and white Crocs. If you have any information, please call TPD at 254-298-5500. pic.twitter.com/3gbI8xEb5R— Temple Police Dept (@TempleTXPolice) November 25, 2021