Temple Police Department searching for endangered teenager

Temple Police Department
Savannah Hodges
Posted at 4:18 PM, Nov 25, 2021
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking for help from the public in looking for 14-year-old Savannah Hodges.

In a tweet, police say Hodges is missing and endangered.

Hodges was last seen wearing a dark blue and gray Columbia shirt with pink plaid pajama pants and white Crocs.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

