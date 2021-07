The Temple Police Department is asking for assistance in the search of 16-year-old Kathryn Heitzenrater.

Heitzenrater, 5’06” in height with blonde hair and blue eyes, ran away from home and was last seen Monday, June 28.

Anyone with information should contact TPD at (254) 298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477.