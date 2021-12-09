Temple police asking for public's help locating man involved in burglary of habitation

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a man involved in a Burglary of a Habitation.

At approximately 9:52 p.m. on Nov. 23, officers with Temple PD arrived at a home in the 4900 block of Airport Trail after a burglary call.

When officers arrived, the homeowner said someone had broken in while they were away and removed items from the home.

The subject was identified as 35-year-old Richard Schoeffler and a warrant for burglary of habitation was issued on Dec. 7.

If anyone has any information about Schoeffler’s whereabouts, please call Temple PD at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.