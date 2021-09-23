Watch
Temple police asking for public's help locating 46-year-old missing man

Temple Police Department
Posted at 2:20 PM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 15:20:21-04

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing man.

Police say 46-year-old Willie Green was last seen in the 1900 block of South 1st Street on Sept. 9.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

