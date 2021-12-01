Temple police arrest man who escaped prior arrest in November

The Temple Police Department has arrested a man who escaped from a prior arrest in November.

Thomas Clay Finto, 35, was taken into custody Wednesday morning after attempting to resist arrest once again. Officers used pepper spray and a taser during the arrest.

In the release, Temple police provided more details on how Finto escaped from police on Wednesday, Nov. 17, near Baylor Scott & White Hospital. Officers initially located Finto in the 600 block of South 11th Street, said police.

"Officers knew the subject had a felony warrant for theft and sought to arrest him," said Temple police. "Finto ran from officers, displayed a knife, and physically resisted efforts to take him into custody."

Finto escaped from police custody after he was taken to a Baylor Scott & White Hospital emergency room for medical evaluation, according to police.

Temple police obtained a warrant charging him with the escape on Monday, Nov. 22.

Officers then received information about his whereabouts on Wednesday and located Finto hiding in the trunk of a vehicle around 9 a.m. at the 1300 block South 9th Street.

"Officers used pepper spray and a taser to reduce the risk of injury to Finto and officers as he continued to resist," said Temple police. "Once officers had control of Finto, they placed him in a Wrap Restraint to prevent further acts of aggression from him and reduce risk of escape."

Finto's outstanding warrants include felony theft, resisting arrest, evading arrest, and escape.

"Every use of force is documented and reviewed by supervisors and managers to determine if the use of force was appropriate and reasonable," said Temple police. "As a precaution, he was taken by EMS to Baylor Scott and White for evaluation before being transported to the Bell County Jail."