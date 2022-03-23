Temple police arrest man for aggravated assault

Temple police have arrested one man for aggravated assault after he allegedly followed and shot at two other men.

Police said they responded around 4:40 p.m. to the 800 block of South 31st Street. All individuals had fled the scene, but Temple police were able to located and arrest the suspect.

"The suspect allegedly followed the two male subjects," said police. "After the subjects confronted him, the suspect attempted to shoot one of the subjects with a pistol, but the bullet did not hit either subject."

No injuries were reported, and Temple police said they were able to locate the weapon and shell casing at the scene.

This case is under investigation. Anyone with information should call the Temple Police Department at (254) 298-5500.