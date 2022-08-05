Temple police arrest 2 in robbery, chase that caused 'significant damage' near Temple intersection

Police have arrested two suspects in a robbery and police chase this afternoon after they caused "significant damage" near a Temple intersection.

Officers were dispatched around 12:41 p.m. on Friday to the 1700 block of Canyon Creek Drive. Police said the two male suspects drove off in a stolen Infinity Sedan according to witnesses when they arrived in the area.

"The vehicle's license plate was shared with responding officers, when one officer noticed he was driving behind the stolen vehicle and a chase ensued," said police.

During the pursuit, the suspects crashed into two parked pickup trucks, which caused the pickup trucks to collide with another vehicle. Police said this caused "significant damage in the area of S. 61st St. and Scott Blvd."

"The two suspects then ran on foot when officers apprehended them into custody," said Temple police. "There are no injuries to report at this time."

Police said the 17-year-old suspect was taken to the Bell County Jail and the juvenile that was arrested was taken to the Killeen Detention Center.