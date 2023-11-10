Temple Pitmasters hosting BBQ Cookoff this weekend

If you are looking for some good cooking this weekend, then you can watch several high schools make ribs, pork chops, chicken and more at their barbecue competition this weekend.

This is the first time the Temple Pitmasters has hosted a competition. They will be grilling it out with 12 other teams this weekend.

During the team’s inaugural season, the Pitmasters placed second in the 2023 National High School Barbecue Championships in June.

This time around, they are looking to win it all.

The teams say they showed up to coach Joe Medrano's house to grill every weekend since the beginning of the summer to warm up for their first competition of their second season.

“You are held to higher standards," said Temple High School senior Jordan Magana. "You got to do better. You got to keep going. You just gotta be back to where you were or even better. It’s a lot of pressure and nerve racking, but I’m gonna be ready push for it.”

Medrano said the competition is fierce but also a lot of fun.

“They’re vying for first elections place, no one wants to lose," Medrano said. "The kids take it pretty seriously. I have pushed them to be perfect when we cook. There’s a lot of stress but at the same time it’s a lot of fun. I make it fun for the kids."

The competition starts at 10 a.m. and runs to 5 p.m. Saturday at Temple High School Career and Technical Education parking lot. It will be followed by an awards ceremony at 6 p.m. at the high school soccer field.